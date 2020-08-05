Search

East Ham Central ward councillor resigns

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 August 2020

Cabinet member for education Cllr Julianne Marriott, pictured at Rokeby School, has stood down as a councillor. Picture: Ken Mears

Cabinet member for education Cllr Julianne Marriott, pictured at Rokeby School, has stood down as a councillor. Picture: Ken Mears

A Newham councillor has announced she is standing down to focus on a new job.

Cllr Julianne Marriott has represented the East Ham Central ward since 2014 and has been cabinet member for education under the current administration.

Cllr Marriott announced at a council meeting last month that she was resigning from her cabinet position.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Cllr Marriott has been a key member of my administration since I stepped into office in May 2018, and I am proud of her achievements as the cabinet member for education since that time.

“Her relentless dedication to ensuring that the children and young people of this borough have the best education and enrichment opportunities through our schools has been her priority since taking on the role.”

Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health and adult social care, is taking on the education portfolio as part of his responsibilities on an interim basis.

He will be continuing the work Cllr Marriott started, including improving educational provision for children and young people with special educational needs, school exclusions and issues of disproportionality in educational outcomes.

If an election is called, it won’t take place before May 6, 2021, in line with the provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020.

