Newham councillor and lawyer honoured with Freedom of the City

Newham Councillor Nazir Ahmed was admitted to the Freedom of the City by the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall. Picture: Nazir Ahmed Archant

A Newham councillor has been honoured with the Freedom of the City of London for his distinguished legal and community services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chamberlain's Court deputy clerk Laura Miller with Newham Councillor Nazir Ahmed at the ceremony at Guildhall. Picture: Nazir Ahmed Chamberlain's Court deputy clerk Laura Miller with Newham Councillor Nazir Ahmed at the ceremony at Guildhall. Picture: Nazir Ahmed

Deputy chairman of the council Cllr Nazir Ahmed was admitted and honoured by the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall on January 28.

Cllr Ahmed has been actively involved in the community works in the East End for the past three decades and has been practising law for around 20 years.

You may also want to watch:

He was elected as a councillor representing the Little Ilford ward in 2018 with one of the highest vote tallies, then elected as a deputy chair of the council for the two consecutive terms.

Cllr Ahmed said: "I am extremely humbled to have received this honour.

"I would like to dedicate this to my community, particularly to the beloved residents of Newham.

"This honour will, no doubt, inspire and motivate me to work more for the betterment of the community."