Newham councillor and lawyer honoured with Freedom of the City
PUBLISHED: 17:12 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 04 February 2020
A Newham councillor has been honoured with the Freedom of the City of London for his distinguished legal and community services.
Deputy chairman of the council Cllr Nazir Ahmed was admitted and honoured by the Chamberlain's Court at Guildhall on January 28.
Cllr Ahmed has been actively involved in the community works in the East End for the past three decades and has been practising law for around 20 years.
He was elected as a councillor representing the Little Ilford ward in 2018 with one of the highest vote tallies, then elected as a deputy chair of the council for the two consecutive terms.
Cllr Ahmed said: "I am extremely humbled to have received this honour.
"I would like to dedicate this to my community, particularly to the beloved residents of Newham.
"This honour will, no doubt, inspire and motivate me to work more for the betterment of the community."