Have your say on the future of Green Street

The council wants to hear from residents on the future of Green Street, including Queens Market (pictured).

Newham Council wants residents and businesses to help decide the future of Green Street.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, with councillors for Boleyn, Green Street East and Green Street West wards, is inviting the community to submit their ideas to improve the high street.

The politicians want ideas on things like what kind of space residents want Green Street to be, what changes they want to see and how Queen's Markets could be bettered.

The council will be engaging with residents until June 21. They will get free postcards to give their opinions.

"I want the best for the borough that I grew up in," said Ms Fiaz.

"I remember vividly coming to Queen's Market and the surrounding area to shop with my mother, and we must hold on to that amazing heritage.

"I want to ensure Green Street is a thriving place to shop, live and visit for future generations to come."

Proposals for projects led by the council, residents or businesses are all welcome.

More information can be found atnewham.gov.uk/greenstreet or by emailing greenstreet@newham.gov.uk.