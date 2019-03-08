Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Have your say on the future of Green Street

PUBLISHED: 17:23 20 May 2019

The council wants to hear from residents on the future of Green Street, including Queens Market (pictured). Picture: LBN.

The council wants to hear from residents on the future of Green Street, including Queens Market (pictured). Picture: LBN.

LBN

Newham Council wants residents and businesses to help decide the future of Green Street.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, with councillors for Boleyn, Green Street East and Green Street West wards, is inviting the community to submit their ideas to improve the high street.

The politicians want ideas on things like what kind of space residents want Green Street to be, what changes they want to see and how Queen's Markets could be bettered.

The council will be engaging with residents until June 21. They will get free postcards to give their opinions.

You may also want to watch:

"I want the best for the borough that I grew up in," said Ms Fiaz.

"I remember vividly coming to Queen's Market and the surrounding area to shop with my mother, and we must hold on to that amazing heritage.

"I want to ensure Green Street is a thriving place to shop, live and visit for future generations to come."

Proposals for projects led by the council, residents or businesses are all welcome.

More information can be found atnewham.gov.uk/greenstreet or by emailing greenstreet@newham.gov.uk.

Most Read

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE

Custom House deaths: Inquests open into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Most Read

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE

Thousands of new homes planned for ‘long neglected’ part of Newham

Newham Council are planning to build 1,500 homes by the side of the A13 in Canning Town. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Maguire-Drew hails Orient’s support for FA Trophy final

Leyton Orient fans turned out in their numbers at Wembley for the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee thankful to Edinburgh and O’s for Wembley experience

Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate in the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Have your say on the future of Green Street

The council wants to hear from residents on the future of Green Street, including Queens Market (pictured). Picture: LBN.

Olympic Park walkway named after former minister Tessa Jowell

Peter Hendy from the LLDC, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and David Mills, Tessa Jowell's husband. Picture: Mayor of London's Office

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists