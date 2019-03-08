Poll

Boundary changes could see six extra councillors elected

Changes to the ward boundaries in Newham could be in place ahead of the 2022 election. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Newham could gain six extra councillors under plans to redraw the borough's ward boundaries.

The current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBC The current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBC

The Local Government Boundary Commission is calling on residents to have their say about the plans and to help them draw up a new pattern of council wards.

It has launched a consultation which is the first part of an electoral review into the borough's ward boundaries.

The commission aims to ensure that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters so that it delivers electoral equality.

It also intends for the new wards to reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of Newham's different communities.

Professor Colin Mellors, the commission's chairman, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Newham.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Newham, then this consultation is for you."

Newham currently has 20 wards, each represented by three councillors.

Despite three sets of boundary changes since Newham Council first came into being - most recently ahead of the 2002 elections - there has been no change to the total number of councillors elected.

Any changes made as a result of the boundary review would come into effect ahead of the next election, scheduled for 2022.

Prof Mellors added: "Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Newham or just a small part of the council."

The draft recommendations will be published in October, with residents then invited to have a further say on the proposals.

To take part in the consultation, which runs until Monday, August 12, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk