Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Poll

Boundary changes could see six extra councillors elected

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 June 2019

Changes to the ward boundaries in Newham could be in place ahead of the 2022 election. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Changes to the ward boundaries in Newham could be in place ahead of the 2022 election. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Newham could gain six extra councillors under plans to redraw the borough's ward boundaries.

The current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBCThe current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBC

The Local Government Boundary Commission is calling on residents to have their say about the plans and to help them draw up a new pattern of council wards.

It has launched a consultation which is the first part of an electoral review into the borough's ward boundaries.

The commission aims to ensure that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters so that it delivers electoral equality.

It also intends for the new wards to reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of Newham's different communities.

Professor Colin Mellors, the commission's chairman, said: "We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Newham.

"As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

You may also want to watch:

"If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Newham, then this consultation is for you."

Newham currently has 20 wards, each represented by three councillors.

Despite three sets of boundary changes since Newham Council first came into being - most recently ahead of the 2002 elections - there has been no change to the total number of councillors elected.

Any changes made as a result of the boundary review would come into effect ahead of the next election, scheduled for 2022.

Prof Mellors added: "Your views will make a difference.

"We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Newham or just a small part of the council."

The draft recommendations will be published in October, with residents then invited to have a further say on the proposals.

To take part in the consultation, which runs until Monday, August 12, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boundary changes could see six extra councillors elected

Changes to the ward boundaries in Newham could be in place ahead of the 2022 election. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Cricket: Essex hit back at Yorkshire

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

UK Coaching pledges to help coaches grow their people skills

UK Coaching had pledged to help coaches grow their people skills (Pic: Run Communications)

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists