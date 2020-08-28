Search

Consultation launches into revised north Newham ward boundary proposals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 September 2020

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

The revised plans for ward boundaries in the north of Newham. Picture: LGBC

LGBC

Revised plans have been revealed in a bid to redraw Newham’s ward boundaries.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has launched a new phase of consultation, focusing solely on council wards in the north of the borough.

The proposals involve three two-councillor wards and five three-councillor wards, all of which have changed from the initial draft recommendations.

Changes include increasing the size of Manor Park ward to include areas which people gave evidence to argue were part of that community, and uniting roads that were previously split between Forest Gate South and Manor Park.

Professor Colin Mellors, who chairs the commission, said: “We are publishing further recommendations for a new pattern of wards in the north of Newham and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“We have drawn up further proposals for new wards in the north of Newham. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved”

The consultation will run until Monday, October 12 and will allow people to comment on the proposed boundaries, number of councillors and names of each ward.

The commission periodically reviews all local authorities to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

It is satisfied that it received sufficient evidence in earlier rounds of consultation to finalise new ward boundaries for the rest of Newham. The original proposals, released last year, recommended Newham having 66 councillors across 24 wards.

A full set of final recommendations will be published in December 2020. 

To view the plans and have your say, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/16829

