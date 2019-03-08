Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leisure centre to remain shut due to 'serious water leak' in roof

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 June 2019

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A gym which has been closed for six months due to "very serious structural problems" will remain shut after a "serious water leak" was found in the roof.

Newham Council closed the Balaam Leisure in Plaistow without warning on January 7 for safety reasons.

Now a spokesman has said the building would have to remain shut "following the discovery of a serious water leak into the concrete slab which forms the roof of the gym".

You may also want to watch:

He added: "The structure has undergone specialist testing and the results are currently being evaluated.

"Steps have been taken to protect the site from unauthorised access, but this is solely for security purposes. No decision about the future of the centre has been taken."

ActiveNewham has contacted members affected by the closure and offered to freeze their direct debits. Balaam members can also use the facilities at Atherton, East Ham and Newham Leisure Centres free of charge. ​

Balaam, along with Newham Leisure Centre in Prince Regent Lane, benefited from a £1.6 million refurbishment in early 2018. It is unknown how long their have been structural problems with the building.

Most Read

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: How much missed GP appointments in Newham have cost the NHS this year

Missed GP appointments in Newham have already cost NHS more than £1.3 million this year. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin.

Mayor pledges ‘cleanest and greenest scheme’ for Silvertown tunnel

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in roof

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Housing association chairman made OBE

Qadeer Kiani has been made an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: Arhag

Most Read

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: How much missed GP appointments in Newham have cost the NHS this year

Missed GP appointments in Newham have already cost NHS more than £1.3 million this year. Picture: PA Images / Anthony Devlin.

Mayor pledges ‘cleanest and greenest scheme’ for Silvertown tunnel

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in roof

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Housing association chairman made OBE

Qadeer Kiani has been made an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Picture: Arhag

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in roof

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Broken Embleton hails special man, manager and wonderful friend

Justin Edinburgh (left), Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient captain McAnuff pays tribute to leader Edinburgh after rebuilding ‘broken club’

Jobi McAnuff and Justin Edinburgh tease the Leyton Orient players before lifting the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey)

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists