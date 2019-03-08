Leisure centre to remain shut due to 'serious water leak' in roof

A gym which has been closed for six months due to "very serious structural problems" will remain shut after a "serious water leak" was found in the roof.

Newham Council closed the Balaam Leisure in Plaistow without warning on January 7 for safety reasons.

Now a spokesman has said the building would have to remain shut "following the discovery of a serious water leak into the concrete slab which forms the roof of the gym".

He added: "The structure has undergone specialist testing and the results are currently being evaluated.

"Steps have been taken to protect the site from unauthorised access, but this is solely for security purposes. No decision about the future of the centre has been taken."

ActiveNewham has contacted members affected by the closure and offered to freeze their direct debits. Balaam members can also use the facilities at Atherton, East Ham and Newham Leisure Centres free of charge. ​

Balaam, along with Newham Leisure Centre in Prince Regent Lane, benefited from a £1.6 million refurbishment in early 2018. It is unknown how long their have been structural problems with the building.