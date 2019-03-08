Council announces public meetings about future of Balaam Leisure Centre

Residents can have their say on the future of Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow at two public meetings hosted by the council.

The meetings will both be held at Plaistow library on Thursday, November 7 from 10.30am to noon and on Tuesday, November 19, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

They are part of the council's ongoing consultation on plans for the building.

Balaam Leisure Centre has been closed since December last year following the discovery of a serious water leak through the concrete pool tank, which also forms the ceiling of the basement gym.

This made the structure unsafe and the council was forced to close the centre.

Four options for its future use have been proposed - three of which are interim measures until 2028/29, as the location has been earmarked for housing development in the council's local plan.

After the consultation closes on November 27, responses will be analysed and a recommendation made to cabinet for a decision in February 2020.

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/balaam to register your interest in attending the meetings.