Police investigate fire at derelict Forest Gate church
- Credit: Google
Twenty five firefighters were required to extinguish a fire which broke out in a derelict church in Forest Gate last night.
Emergency services were called to the disused commercial property in Woodgrange Road at 7.46pm yesterday (Monday, January 17).
Firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour, by 8.37pm.
Part of the first floor was damaged by fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.
Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.
A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the same church in March last year.
Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged in that blaze.