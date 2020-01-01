Newham police officer dismissed for asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures
PUBLISHED: 15:34 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 June 2020
A police officer has been sacked without notice for committing gross misconduct, after accusations that he asked a revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures of herself were proven.
Whilst on duty on October 30 2018, Pc Mohess attended the address of a vulnerable woman, identified as Ms X, who wished to report that nude and intimate pictures of her had been circulated on social media without her permission.
It was alleged that, between November 15 and December 6 of that same year, the officer contacted the woman via social media, suggesting they meet for a drink and that Ms X should send him nude and intimate pictures.
Pc Mohess — based at the Met’s north east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest — used confidential information, obtained in his role as a police officer, to encourage the victim to send nude and intimate pictures of herself.
The woman recognised the dismissed officer from his social media pictures as the officer she had reported her crime to.
After a three day hearing, the panel found all the allegations against Pc Mohess to be proven; the officer thereby breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality and discreditable conduct, resulting in his dismissal.
