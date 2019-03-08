Search

Police believe men found dead on railway line had been on top of moving train

PUBLISHED: 12:54 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 March 2019

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police believe two men found dead on the railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford had been on top of a moving freight train wagon.

The 27-year-old man from Clerkenwell and 25-year-old from Aberystwyth were both separately pronounced dead at the scene between 1am and 2.30am yesterday (Thursday). They had both sustained serious electrical burns.

Officers have not named the men but have confirmed that their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Sgt David Taylor said: “The initial evidence that we’ve been able to gather suggests that both men were on top of a moving freight train wagon when they came into contact with the overhead power lines.

“Our investigation will continue to examine how and why they came to be on top of this train although there is nothing to indicate that graffiti was involved.”

He encouraged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016 quoting reference 23 of March 21.

