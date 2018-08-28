Search

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

PUBLISHED: 14:27 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 03 January 2019

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Police have found a body today in the search for a missing West Ham fan.

Jack Morrad, 28, was last seen in Broadhurst Place, Basildon, at around 2.30am on December 23 after he had gone to see West Ham play Watford the previous day.

Today Essex Police announced a man’s body had been found in a fishing lake in Basildon at 11.30am which had been drained.

The body is yet to be identified, but Jack’s family have been informed.

