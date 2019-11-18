Search

Newham police cadet earns Jack Petchey award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 November 2019

Dachy Nedelchev has won a Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award. Picture: JPF

A police cadet from Newham has received an award for his maturity and leadership skills.

Dachy Nedelchev, 17, was presented with his Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award medallion at a ceremony on Saturday, November 16.

The teenager can always be seen helping and guiding younger cadets at his unit, and has received two promotions in the past year, currently holding the rank of team leader.

Dachy was also praised for trying to involve younger or physically weaker cadets in team sport sessions, despite having natural ability and strength that could be used to dominate a game.

Superintendent Waheen Khan from the North East Area Borough Command Unit - which covers Newham and Waltham Forest - praised the winners for "the hard work they have done, the effort they have put in, and how they have worked together to not only develop themselves but also to make the communities of London safer".

