Breaking News

Toddler missing after car is stolen in Manor Park with her inside

Maria was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken. Pic: Met Police. Archant

An urgent search is underway to find a 17-month-old girl who is missing after the car she was in was stolen in Manor Park this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An urgent search is underway to find Maria. Pic: Met Police. An urgent search is underway to find Maria. Pic: Met Police.

Maria was sitting in the passenger’s seat of her father’s black Audi A5 when he went to meet a man who was interested in buying the car just after 4.30pm.

When Maria’s father got out of the car the man leapt into the vehicle and drove off with Maria.

The car registration number FY58UAZ was later found abandoned in Hatherway Crescent nearby but without Maia inside.

Maria, who is from a Romanian family, was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken.

The suspect is an Asian man of slim build, dressed in black clothing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Maria or has information should call 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.