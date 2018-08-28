Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Breaking News

Toddler missing after car is stolen in Manor Park with her inside

PUBLISHED: 18:50 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 06 January 2019

Maria was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken. Pic: Met Police.

Maria was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken. Pic: Met Police.

Archant

An urgent search is underway to find a 17-month-old girl who is missing after the car she was in was stolen in Manor Park this afternoon.

An urgent search is underway to find Maria. Pic: Met Police.An urgent search is underway to find Maria. Pic: Met Police.

Maria was sitting in the passenger’s seat of her father’s black Audi A5 when he went to meet a man who was interested in buying the car just after 4.30pm.

When Maria’s father got out of the car the man leapt into the vehicle and drove off with Maria.

The car registration number FY58UAZ was later found abandoned in Hatherway Crescent nearby but without Maia inside.

Maria, who is from a Romanian family, was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken.

The suspect is an Asian man of slim build, dressed in black clothing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Maria or has information should call 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is part-based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

The 47 England's Lane launderette, where a brawl broke out over a comfy seat. Picture: Google

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham blown away by the Gunners

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

BBL: London Lions 81 Bristol Flyers 68

London Lions' Jordan Spencer escapes from an opponent (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton held by strugglers Leyton Athletic

Dylan Ebengo of Clapton during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Toddler missing after car is stolen in Manor Park with her inside

Maria was wearing a white top and red bottoms when she was taken. Pic: Met Police.

Edinburgh credits opposition and reveals O’s have had no bids for Bonne or Koroma

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists