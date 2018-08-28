Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Missing: Vulnerable woman from Poplar who may be in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 09:37 09 January 2019

Yewande Osunsanya, who went missing from Poplar and has been seen in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Yewande Osunsanya, who went missing from Poplar and has been seen in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Have you seen Yewande Osunsanya, who has been missing from her home since Saturday?

The 25-year-old left her home in the Langdon Park area of Poplar at about midday on Janaury 5.

She was seen by a friend in Hackney, and it is believed she may have been heading to Stratford.

Yewande is vulnerable and officers believe she is without a phone, bank cards or cash.

She is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall, slim, with black and brown braided hair and glasses.

Her disappearance is out of character and officers and family members are concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Yewande, call 101 quoting CAD 7333/05JAN19.

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

The shelter at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre in Stratford. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Missing: Vulnerable woman from Poplar who may be in Stratford

Yewande Osunsanya, who went missing from Poplar and has been seen in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Proud parents celebrate babies born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Philomena Opare and son Kevin with newborn son Marvin Nana Afriyie. Picture: Ken Mears

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists