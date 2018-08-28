Missing: Vulnerable woman from Poplar who may be in Stratford

Yewande Osunsanya, who went missing from Poplar and has been seen in Hackney. Picture: Met Police Archant

Have you seen Yewande Osunsanya, who has been missing from her home since Saturday?

The 25-year-old left her home in the Langdon Park area of Poplar at about midday on Janaury 5.

She was seen by a friend in Hackney, and it is believed she may have been heading to Stratford.

Yewande is vulnerable and officers believe she is without a phone, bank cards or cash.

She is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall, slim, with black and brown braided hair and glasses.

Her disappearance is out of character and officers and family members are concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Yewande, call 101 quoting CAD 7333/05JAN19.