Police appeal to find woman reportedly forced into car in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 20:58 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 24 April 2020

The woman was reportedly forced into a car n The Grove, Stratford. The car then drove down Manbey Grove. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses following reports a woman had been forced into a car by two men in Stratford.

Officers received reports of the incident in The Grove at about 9pm on Wednesday, April 8.

The car – described as a silver coloured hatchback, possibly a Mercedes, with a partial index of LL19 – was driven off down Manbey Grove in the direction of Water Lane.

About two minutes later it was spotted being driven past Maryland Station in the direction of The Grove before turning right.

Det Con Kevin Murphy of the North East CID said: “I need to trace the occupants of this vehicle and the woman who was reportedly forced into the car to ensure she is safe and well.

“This investigation is well under way, including checking for any CCTV opportunities and analysing any relevant missing person reports.

“At this time no relevant matches for missing people have been found and no subsequent missing person reports have been received that would tally with what we know.

“Until we can confirm the safety of the woman involved and establish the facts of what happened, we will continue to investigate this incident with the utmost seriousness.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 8517/8Apr.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

