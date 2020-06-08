Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car crashed into a roundabout in Royal Docks.

The Met and the London Ambulance Service were called around 9.50pm on Monday, May 25, to reports of a car that had collided with Cyprus roundabout on Royal Albert Way.

Two men aged in their 20s, who were both occupants of the car, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They remain in their hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Their families have been informed.

It is not known at this stage whether any other vehicles were involved.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage which captured the incident or the events leading up to it.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or police on 101, or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 9726/25May.