Search

Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

PUBLISHED: 08:15 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 08 June 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car crashed into a roundabout in Royal Docks.

The Met and the London Ambulance Service were called around 9.50pm on Monday, May 25, to reports of a car that had collided with Cyprus roundabout on Royal Albert Way.

Two men aged in their 20s, who were both occupants of the car, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

You may also want to watch:

They remain in their hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Their families have been informed.

It is not known at this stage whether any other vehicles were involved.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage which captured the incident or the events leading up to it.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or police on 101, or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 9726/25May.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Newham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Newham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: No positive tests boost for Premier League

The Premier League trophy.

Fan favourite Lehmann loving West Ham life

West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24