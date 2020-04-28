Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police have released an image of someone they want to speak to in connection with two indecent exposure incidents on buses in Newham.

Both incidents happened on the 104 bus route, with the first on Saturday, November 9 between 1.05pm and 1.27pm in Stratford.

The second offence took place between 6pm and 6.23pm on Tuesday, January 7, between Stratford town centre and Lonsdale Avenue, East Ham.

The Met Police said officers are investigating the two incidents and are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured.

Detective Constable Joanne O’Connor said: “This was very distressing for someone to witness on public transport and this sort of behaviour is outright unacceptable.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Det Con O’Connor on 07500 607 652 or via 101, quoting reference CAD 6774/17JAN20. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.