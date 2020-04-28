Search

Advanced search

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

PUBLISHED: 08:11 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 28 April 2020

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police have released an image of someone they want to speak to in connection with two indecent exposure incidents on buses in Newham.

Both incidents happened on the 104 bus route, with the first on Saturday, November 9 between 1.05pm and 1.27pm in Stratford.

You may also want to watch:

The second offence took place between 6pm and 6.23pm on Tuesday, January 7, between Stratford town centre and Lonsdale Avenue, East Ham.

The Met Police said officers are investigating the two incidents and are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured.

Detective Constable Joanne O’Connor said: “This was very distressing for someone to witness on public transport and this sort of behaviour is outright unacceptable.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Det Con O’Connor on 07500 607 652 or via 101, quoting reference CAD 6774/17JAN20. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Family of Forest Gate doctor who died of coronavirus is fundraising to continue ‘compassionate’ GP’s legacy

The family of Dr Yusuf Patel, who died after contracting Covid-19, wants to raise £30,000 for good causes to continue his legacy. Picture: Mas Patel

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

Family of Forest Gate doctor who died of coronavirus is fundraising to continue ‘compassionate’ GP’s legacy

The family of Dr Yusuf Patel, who died after contracting Covid-19, wants to raise £30,000 for good causes to continue his legacy. Picture: Mas Patel

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Yellow cards for spitting footballers says doctor

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell during their FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Business providing hundreds of meals daily for hospital staff across east London

A delivery of meals from Taj Foods for staff at Newham Hospital. Picture: Taj Foods

Coronavirus: Talks to restart Premier League ‘as soon as possible’

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24