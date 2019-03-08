Search

Plastic bags used to resurface cycle lane in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 August 2019

Staff laying the waste plastic asphalt. Picture: Thames Water

Staff laying the waste plastic asphalt. Picture: Thames Water

Thames Water

Is this the most eco-friendly cycle lane in the country?

The route through Stratford's Waterworks Bridge area has been shut for almost a decade - and is set to reopen with a unique surface.

It has been made with a special waste plastic asphalt, replacing part of the bitumen with the equivalent of 1.1 million plastic bags which would otherwise have gone to landfill.

Thames Water has spent the past 18 months upgrading the Victorian sewers running below the road, meaning it has had to be resurfaced - providing the perfect time to reopen the cycle route.

John McKay, senior construction manager, said: "The sustainable methods we've used on the project mean we'd already saved 400 tonnes of carbon emissions and being able to use this waste plastic surface is the icing on the cake."

The waste plastic asphalt was provided by MacRebur, whose CEO Toby McCartney said: "The flexible properties of plastic also mean this cycle lane will be able to cope better with changes in temperature, reducing cracks and potholes. It can also be recycled at the end of its life."

