Queen's 1983 visit to St Mary Magdalene's marked with unveiling of new plaque

Published: 1:44 PM July 27, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Newham in 1983. - Credit: Dennis Pridmore

A replacement plaque has been unveiled at a nature reserve in East Ham.

The deputy lieutenant for Greater London, Kim Bromley-Derry - representing the queen, Elizabeth II - carried out the unveiling outside St Mary Magdalene's Church on Saturday, July 24.

The plaque replaces an original which mysteriously disappeared from the churchyard. - Credit: Claudette King

The plaque marks the queen's visit to Newham on December 14, 1983, and has been placed in front of a silver birch tree which was planted by her majesty 38 years ago.

Besides opening East Ham Nature Reserve - which is next to the church - the queen opened St Bartholomew's in Barking Road and Newham University Hospital on that visit.

The deputy lieutenant for Greater London, Kim Bromley-Derry CBE, unveils the plaque outside St Mary Magdalene's Church on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Claudette King

Saturday's event saw an honour guard formed by youngsters from East Ham RAF Air Cadets 282 Squadron, led by pilot officer Revd Canon Fred Ashford-Okai.

The plaque, which notes the planting of the tree, was blessed by the clergy of St Mary Magdalene's, Revd Quintin Peppiatt and Revd John King.

How or why the original plaque went missing remains a mystery to leaders at the church, which in recent years has been a target for antisocial behaviour.