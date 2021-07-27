Queen's 1983 visit to St Mary Magdalene's marked with unveiling of new plaque
- Credit: Dennis Pridmore
A replacement plaque has been unveiled at a nature reserve in East Ham.
The deputy lieutenant for Greater London, Kim Bromley-Derry - representing the queen, Elizabeth II - carried out the unveiling outside St Mary Magdalene's Church on Saturday, July 24.
The plaque marks the queen's visit to Newham on December 14, 1983, and has been placed in front of a silver birch tree which was planted by her majesty 38 years ago.
Besides opening East Ham Nature Reserve - which is next to the church - the queen opened St Bartholomew's in Barking Road and Newham University Hospital on that visit.
Saturday's event saw an honour guard formed by youngsters from East Ham RAF Air Cadets 282 Squadron, led by pilot officer Revd Canon Fred Ashford-Okai.
You may also want to watch:
The plaque, which notes the planting of the tree, was blessed by the clergy of St Mary Magdalene's, Revd Quintin Peppiatt and Revd John King.
How or why the original plaque went missing remains a mystery to leaders at the church, which in recent years has been a target for antisocial behaviour.
Most Read
- 1 Clean-up underway after flash floods hit Newham
- 2 Fried chicken outlet to open at Westfield in Stratford
- 3 More than 20 places in Newham hit by flooding, council says
- 4 Ceiling panels collapse and operations cancelled at hospital after flooding
- 5 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
- 6 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Sotiriou after Magpies win
- 7 The secondary schools in Newham rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 8 Canning town bus station reopens after falling glass injures man
- 9 Deadline looming to comment on proposed constituency changes
- 10 School's out!: Newham puts on jam-packed summer holiday activities programme