Plans for new Olympic Park neighbourhood to go on display

Artist's impression of the Sweetwater development. Picture: LLDC LLDC

Plans for a new neighbourhood in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park are set to go on display this month.

The East Wick and Sweetwater projects will feature more than 1,500 new homes across the two sites, with the former receiving planning permission in 2015.

And now the Sweetwater proposals are going out to public consultation with a zonal masterplan application - an outline for what is going to be built - set to be submitted in May.

That month, proposals for both Sweetwater and further phases of East Wick will go on display, with reserved matters planning applications set to be submitted in September.

Andrew Atkins, development director of the East Wick and Sweetwater projects, said: "This is the first stage of public consultation on the Sweetwater masterplan.

"We're holding it at early stage in development so we can gain valuable feedback from the local community to help us prepare our plans for submission later this year.

"We're really keen for members of the community to attend one of our events, view the plans, chat to the project team and tell us what you think."

The Sweetwater masterplan can be viewed at the London Stadium on Tuesday, March 17 from 6pm to 8.30pm, and at Studio 9294 in Wallis Road, Hackney Wick, on Saturday, March 21 from 12pm to 3pm.

Consultations on both developments will take place on Thursday, May 14 at the Old Baths Cafe, Hackney Wick from 6pm to 8.30pm and on Saturday, May 16 at The Last Drop, Thornton Street, Stratford from 12pm to 4.30pm.

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "We want to hear from as many people as possible about their views on the plans for East Wick and Sweetwater.

"We want to create thriving new neighbourhoods centred on the benefits of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the unique characteristics of the local area.

"With new homes and commercial space already being delivered at East Wick and the Sweetwater masterplan about to be unveiled, we're seeing real progress in building new communities and want these plans to build on that progress."