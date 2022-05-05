Permanent London 2012 museum 'in very early stages', says park chief

Plans for a permanent museum to London 2012 are in the early stages, according to a Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park boss.

Nathan Homer, chief commercial officer of London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), told this paper it is exploring the feasibility of such an attraction.

He was speaking at the launch of an exhibition at the Lee Valley VeloPark looking back on London 2012 and its legacy.

When asked what stage plans for a permanent museum are at, Mr Homer said: "Very early. It's long been mooted even before the Games having a potential Olympic, Paralympic-type museum.

"That's never happened but when we talk to the various audience groups it's a constant thread that people say 'I thought there'd be something about telling the story'.

"That's something that we've now just picked up the feasibility to look at. What could that look like, where could it go, how could it work?

"It needs to work both financially as well as operationally and sit somewhere appropriate.

"That's something we'll do and we'll do with all the appropriate stakeholders."

The new exhibition, opened by multiple Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny this week, sees items from London 2012 such as medals and torches on display.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Games, with LLDC planning a number of events to commemorate the milestone.

There was enthusiasm at the prospect of a permanent museum at the launch event.

Shaun Dawson, chief executive of Lee Valley Regional Park Authority which owns the VeloPark, hoped the exhibition would provide inspiration for something permanent in the park.

He said: "A bigger museum, an exhibition, something that is there as a testament to what we achieved here in 2012 and what we've achieved collectively since then as well."

Nigel Purse, chair of National Paralympic Heritage Trust, added: "London 2012 holds a very special place in the narrative and heritage of the Paralympics that the trust seeks to preserve and make accessible to everyone.

"I share an ambition to make this a permanent fixture here in the park."