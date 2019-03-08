Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New Lidl supermarket could come to Beckton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 July 2019

Artist's impression of the proposed Beckton Lidl. Picture: Lidl/LDRS

Artist's impression of the proposed Beckton Lidl. Picture: Lidl/LDRS

Lidl/LDRS

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket will be discussed by Newham Council again this week, after previously being deferred over environmental concerns.

The German discount retailer wants to open a branch on the 6,000sqm derelict site in Claps Gate Lane, Beckton, near Sainsbury's.

The plans were recommended for approval by council officers.

However, at meeting on June 18 the borough's strategic development committee decided that Lidl had "failed to deliver" an appropriate balance of sustainable transport and the development had too few cycle spaces.

Lidl has now pledged to double the store's cycle spaces to 46 and contribute £25,000 to improving cycling routes.

Designs show the new store would also come with a "green roof" full of vegetation to help with air quality.

"The application site is identified as green space but is not part of Metropolitan Open Land or Green Belt," a Newham Council report states.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a fenced-off site, not accessible to the public, and is not in an area of 'local parks deficiency'. The application site is part of a non-residential area and, as such, any deficiency of open space' is not of material significance.

There are a number of other local open spaces within 1km of the site including Gooseley Playing Fields, East Ham Nature Reserve and the Newham Greenway.

As such the loss of this green space is considered acceptable, subject to the demonstration that the application does not have a detrimental impact on protected species."

Lidl set to launch 40 new shops across the capital in the next five years.

The chain has said it will invest more than £500m in London and create 1,500 jobs at the new stores. It currently has 88 shops in the capital, out of 760 in the UK.

There was just one official objection to the new Beckton Lidl, which was from Asda.

The rival company said the new store would "have a significantly adverse impact on the vitality and viability of East Beckton District Centre."

The plans with be discussed again by the committee on Friday.

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

New Lidl supermarket could come to Beckton

Artist's impression of the proposed Beckton Lidl. Picture: Lidl/LDRS

Record numbers take to the water for annual dragon boat festival

Dragon Boating originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. Picture: James Salder.

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019

Royal Docks Academy student Mayindo set to represent her country

100m runners Karen Mayindo (Pic: Kelly Clark)

Memorial service to celebrate Edinburgh’s life to take place

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists