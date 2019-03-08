New Lidl supermarket could come to Beckton

Artist's impression of the proposed Beckton Lidl. Picture: Lidl/LDRS Lidl/LDRS

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket will be discussed by Newham Council again this week, after previously being deferred over environmental concerns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The German discount retailer wants to open a branch on the 6,000sqm derelict site in Claps Gate Lane, Beckton, near Sainsbury's.

The plans were recommended for approval by council officers.

However, at meeting on June 18 the borough's strategic development committee decided that Lidl had "failed to deliver" an appropriate balance of sustainable transport and the development had too few cycle spaces.

Lidl has now pledged to double the store's cycle spaces to 46 and contribute £25,000 to improving cycling routes.

Designs show the new store would also come with a "green roof" full of vegetation to help with air quality.

"The application site is identified as green space but is not part of Metropolitan Open Land or Green Belt," a Newham Council report states.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a fenced-off site, not accessible to the public, and is not in an area of 'local parks deficiency'. The application site is part of a non-residential area and, as such, any deficiency of open space' is not of material significance.

There are a number of other local open spaces within 1km of the site including Gooseley Playing Fields, East Ham Nature Reserve and the Newham Greenway.

As such the loss of this green space is considered acceptable, subject to the demonstration that the application does not have a detrimental impact on protected species."

Lidl set to launch 40 new shops across the capital in the next five years.

The chain has said it will invest more than £500m in London and create 1,500 jobs at the new stores. It currently has 88 shops in the capital, out of 760 in the UK.

There was just one official objection to the new Beckton Lidl, which was from Asda.

The rival company said the new store would "have a significantly adverse impact on the vitality and viability of East Beckton District Centre."

The plans with be discussed again by the committee on Friday.