Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford Archant

New plans for a former independent Islamic school which was shut down by the council have been revealed.

Plans have been submitted to transform the former Alif Academy in Katherine Road, East Ham, into a house of multiple occupation with 21 rooms..

The school was closed by Newham Council for failing to meet planning conditions in July 2015.

The new proposals, which are recommended for approval, will see seven bedrooms on each floor. Fourteen would be big enough to be rented out to couples, according to council officers.

Head of planning and development Amanda Reid said: “Overall the proposed development, subject to compliance with recommended conditions will constitute a neighbourly development.

“It is considered that whilst the development proposed does not represent the highest quality for which is sought, compared to the existing rundown and underused nature of the site, the development would improve the quality of the site and its setting.”

Newham council's local development committee will vote on the plans, submitted by Ayyub and Iqbal Ayyub, on April 29.