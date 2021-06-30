News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
National planning award for 3,800-home West Ham development

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Agreed viewpoint - day time aerial

A computer generated aerial view of the TwelveTrees Park development next to West Ham Station. - Credit: Berkeley

A 3,838-home development in West Ham which transformed disused industrial land has been recognised with a national planning award.

TwelveTrees Park, next to West Ham Station, is a new neighbourhood which will provide community and retail space, a 4.5-acre park with cafes and restaurants, and a permanent home for the East London Science School.

The 26-acre brownfield site was once home to the former Imperial Works soap factory.

Park view

The TwelveTrees Park development features a central, 4.5-acre linear park. - Credit: Berkeley

It had been vacant for 10 years before developers Berkeley took it on in 2015, except for a brief period when it was used as a coach park for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The development won the best use of publicly-owned land and/or property in placemaking category at Haymarket Media Group's Planning Awards 2021. 

Berkeley South East London operations director Sean Gavin said: “We take our responsibilities to the local community in Newham very seriously, which is why we are delivering a range of publicly accessible amenities, as well as high-quality homes in a variety of tenures."

