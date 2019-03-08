This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

If you’ve ever ended up at the wrong destination by accident, spare a thought for passengers on a flight from London City Airport who landed more than 500 miles from where they should have been.

Flight BA3271 departed the Royal Docks airport shortly after 7,30am today - but a paperwork error saw it mistakenly flown to Edinburgh rather than the German city of Dusseldorf.

The destinations are more than 500 miles apart.

After the flight crew was alerted to the mistake, the British Aerospace 146 plane was refuelled and then flown to Dusseldorf, where it touched down more than three and a half hours behind schedule.

German firm WDL Aviation operated the flight on behalf of BA CityFlyer, which is a subsidiary of British Airways.

An investigation has been launched by the firms to find out why the paperwork error occurred.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed.

“We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”

WDL Aviation said in a statement: “We are working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur.

“At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised.

“We flew the passengers on the flight with number BA3271 to Dusseldorf after the involuntary stopover in Edinburgh.”