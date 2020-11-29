Plaistow primary makes harvest donation to food bank
- Credit: Archant
A Plaistow school has made a generous harvest donation to a food bank.
Parents and staff at Curwen Primary, in Atlas Road, donated items to be given to the food bank run by the Canning Town based charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA).
The charity aims to provide opportunities to children and young people in need in the borough.
Demand for food banks is soaring as many families struggle with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Trussell Trust has forecast a 61 per cent increase in the number of food parcels needed this winter.
You may also want to watch:
In a letter thanking the school, AAA founder Kevin Jenkins OBE wrote: “Everyone’s kindness and generosity will help Ambition Aspire Achieve to make a real difference over the winter months for local disadvantaged children and their families.
“Thank you all for making the difference.”
Most Read
- 1 Appeal after boy, 15, punched repeatedly on bus
- 2 Newham considering five per cent council tax hike to help cover cost of Covid-19
- 3 CCTV appeal after robbery on Stratford train
- 4 Meet the actor starring in The Wizard of Oz live from her Plaistow home
- 5 St Bonaventure’s under-15s had national final cancelled due to Covid restrictions
- 6 Council agrees temporary 20pc Covid-19 discount on controversial parking permits
- 7 Protesters march through Stratford calling for end to Covid-19 curb on freedom
- 8 Community group criticises council consultation on future of Queens Market
- 9 Canning Town teenager earns £42k scholarship to attend Chelsea private school
- 10 Birthplace of heavy metal icons hopes to inspire other musicians