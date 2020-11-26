Search

Plaistow primary makes harvest donation to food bank

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 November 2020

Curwen Primary School community lead John Potter with the donation to the Ambition Aspire Achieve food bank. Picture: Curwen Primary School

Curwen Primary School community lead John Potter with the donation to the Ambition Aspire Achieve food bank. Picture: Curwen Primary School

A Plaistow school has made a generous harvest donation to a food bank.

Parents and staff at Curwen Primary, in Atlas Road, donated items to be given to the food bank run by the Canning Town based charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA).

The charity aims to provide opportunities to children and young people in need in the borough.

Demand for food banks is soaring as many families struggle with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Trussell Trust has forecast a 61 per cent increase in the number of food parcels needed this winter.

In a letter thanking the school, AAA founder Kevin Jenkins OBE wrote: “Everyone’s kindness and generosity will help Ambition Aspire Achieve to make a real difference over the winter months for local disadvantaged children and their families.

“Thank you all for making the difference.”

