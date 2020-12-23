Have your say on proposed relocation of Plaistow library

Published: 11:59 AM December 23, 2020

Plaistow library could be relocated to a new building close to the Tube station.

Newham Council is currently holding a consultation on the proposals, which would see the facility move to a modern and accessible site in Valetta Grove.

This would see it become part of a hub including housing, a cafe and convenience store, with a gym also proposed for the site.

It would be a short walk from the current location, in North Street, which is a Grade II-listed Passmore Edwards building.

As part of the consultation, the council is looking for opinions on what should happen to the existing library site.

To have your say, click here by Monday, January 11.