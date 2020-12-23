News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Have your say on proposed relocation of Plaistow library

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 11:59 AM December 23, 2020   
The current Plaistow library building.

The current Plaistow library building. - Credit: Google Maps

Plaistow library could be relocated to a new building close to the Tube station.

Newham Council is currently holding a consultation on the proposals, which would see the facility move to a modern and accessible site in Valetta Grove.

This would see it become part of a hub including housing, a cafe and convenience store, with a gym also proposed for the site.

It would be a short walk from the current location, in North Street, which is a Grade II-listed Passmore Edwards building.

As part of the consultation, the council is looking for opinions on what should happen to the existing library site.

To have your say, click here by Monday, January 11.

You may also want to watch:

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime

Forest Gate kidnap ends in police chase along A12

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

New electric buses to serve route 323

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Newham considers introducing charge for school meals

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Christmas plans cancelled as east London moves into Tier 4

Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus