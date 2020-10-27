Search

Newham approves Plaistow homes bid a second time despite neighbours’ petitions

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 October 2020

A bid to build 28 homes at this site in New City Road, Plaistow was approved yesterday (October 26). Picture: Google

Archant

A plan to build 28 affordable homes has been given the green light for a second time despite opposition from 200 neighbours.

Six members of the town hall's local development committee voted for the scheme with one abstaining. Picture: GoogleSix members of the town hall's local development committee voted for the scheme with one abstaining. Picture: Google

Newham Council’s application for flats and terraced houses offered at London affordable rent on a garage site at Jacobs House in New City Road, Plaistow, was approved on Monday, October 26.

It was first given the thumbs up on July 27, but put before councillors again after it was discovered a second petition against the bid, signed by 33 Jacobs house neighbours, was missed.

An initial petition gained 166 signatures from people in nearby Jedburgh Road, Inniskilling Road and Haig Road East.

Simon Rush said an awful lot of people objected, accusing the council of neglecting garage owners wishes.

A second objector raised concerns about how the development would affect escape routes if there was another fire at Jacobs House following an 11th floor blaze in January.

However, architect David Tucker said improvements had been made to the design to provide extra access for firefighters. A detailed fire risk assessment would also be done.

A third objector said: “Parking is going to be the biggest issue if this scheme goes ahead.”

You may also want to watch:

But Cllr John Gray explained there was a reduction in car use expected in future years.

Ahead of the vote, the third objector added it seemed like the meeting was a box ticking exercise with minds already made up.

Further objections centred on the scheme’s impact on light, privacy, traffic, anti-social behaviour, services – including schools as well as GP surgeries. It was also criticised as being fast-tracked through because of Covid-19.

The committee heard neighbours were visited by council officers in 2019 and last January, before the application was submitted earlier this year.

Councillors were told the town hall chose the site to maximise use of brownfield land to help address the housing shortage.

Caroline Pillay, speaking for the application, said the car free scheme was of the highest quality and anti-social behaviour would be countered by its design.

People moving in would be denied parking permits, she added.

Newham’s local plan identifies the need to build 19,000 homes in the next five years. Ms Pillay added that Newham has a “critical” issue with homelessness.

The application was approved subject to conditions.

