Search

Advanced search

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 February 2020

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a gun being fired at an address in Pelly Road, Plaistow.

Police revealed today the incident happened at 2.12am on Wednesday, January 29.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, however no one was believed to have been injured and no firearm was recovered.

You may also want to watch:

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

There have been no arrests made as yet and enquiries continue.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage covering the time of, or just before the incident to contact police urgently on 101 quoting CAD 530/29JAN20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: ‘Divide and rule’ is used as a distraction

West Ham MP Lyn Brown will not let Newham's needs be ignored.

Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign Spurs youngster Sterling on loan

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s seal a much-needed win, and the McMahon effect

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

St Angela’s, St Bonaventure’s and Brampton shine at Sports Hall Athletics Competition

St Angela's topped the girls table. Picture: Newham School Sports Association
Drive 24