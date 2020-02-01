Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow
PUBLISHED: 10:06 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 February 2020
MPS
Detectives are appealing for information after reports of a gun being fired at an address in Pelly Road, Plaistow.
Police revealed today the incident happened at 2.12am on Wednesday, January 29.
Officers, including firearms officers, attended, however no one was believed to have been injured and no firearm was recovered.
A forensic examination of the scene was carried out.
There have been no arrests made as yet and enquiries continue.
Trident detectives from Specialist Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage covering the time of, or just before the incident to contact police urgently on 101 quoting CAD 530/29JAN20.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.