25 firefighters needed to tackle 'challenging' blaze at Plaistow flat
- Credit: Google Maps
Twenty five firefighters were required to tackle the "challenging" blaze which caused disruption in Plaistow this morning.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 6.16am today - April 11 - to attend a flat in a converted end-of-terrace house on Stopford Road which had caught fire.
Two people left the building before four fire engines arrived, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Half of a ground-floor flat was damaged by the blaze, which prompted travel disruption between Plashet Road and Terrace Road.
An LFB spokesperson said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the house which made it challenging for firefighters.
"Hoarding means exit routes can become blocked, making self-evacuation more difficult.
"Fires can also spread much faster, especially when there are lots of flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard."
The fire was under control by 7.51am, with all affected roads reopened before 9am.
Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, East Ham and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.