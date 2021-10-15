Public offered peek inside Plaistow fire station as it marks 90 years
A fire station is inviting the public to an open day in celebration of its 90th year in the neighbourhood.
Plaistow Fire Station in Prince Regent Lane is to welcome people through its doors on Sunday, October 31 from midday to 3pm.
There has been a fire station based at its site for the past 90 years, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Members of the public will get the chance to meet firefighters, enjoy some food and win raffle prizes on the day.
A demonstration about road traffic collisions is due to be held at 1pm, with another about equipment used to force entry scheduled for 2pm.
Visitors can also check out the latest fire fighting equipment and receive safety advice during the open day.
The current fire station at the site opened in June 2015 and formed part of a private finance initiative-backed project to see nine fire stations in London replaced with new buildings.
