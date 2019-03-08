Video

Plaistow dancer taking to stage in Magic Mike Live

A dancer is trading east London for the West End after joining the cast of Magic Mike Live.

Kiél Ewen, from Plaistow, will be performing in the show, which is based on the Magic Mike films featuring Channing Tatum and centres on the world of male strippers.

"I first got involved with Magic Mike for a live performance on Britain's Got Talent," Kiel said.

"The next time I did something for them was Comic Relief this year, and I also did a routine on Germany's Next Top Model."

The 24-year-old will now be performing full time after joining the cast for the London production of the show, which is at Leicester Square's Hippodrome Casino.

The venue's theatre has been transformed into Magic Mike's strip club, with dancers and acrobats performing energetic routines in the immersive show,

"It's a really fun environment," Kiél said. "Everyone is lovely and really supportive."

Kiél first began dancing at the age of 11, when his mum took him to lessons at Pineapple Studios.

"My sister was doing dancing at a studios called Husky," he said.

"I went along for one class. I was the only child in the class, which was a bit intimidating at first."

Kiél, who is trained in a variety of street dance styles, was just 13 when he performed in music videos for Aphex Twin.

As a teenager, he joined the Avant Garde Dance Company, and later joined dance and performing arts school Urdang Academy.

That experience and training has led to the former pupil of Brampton Manor, East Ham, performing with stars including Rita Ora, Justin Bieber and Robbie Williams.

Kiél's television credits include performances on The X Factor and The Voice, as well as at the Brit Awards and V Festival.

He also features in Men In Black 4, and can soon be seen in an upcoming film that he currently can't disclose the details of.

For the foreseeable future, though, Kiél will be part of Magic Mike Live, with his contract set to run until autumn 2020.

Magic Mike Live is strictly 18+. Tickets are available from £29 from magicmikelondon.co.uk