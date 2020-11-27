Embleton: Perspective important as Os chase play-offs

Published: 8:00 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton understands perspective will be important as they look to get themselves into the League Two play-off places.

The O’s will make the long trip north to Vale Park to face Port Vale on Saturday at 1pm as they look to take advantage of being one of the few matches in the league due to the FA Cup second round taking place.

“Perspective is important because there will be periods in the season where we go a couple of games without winning, I’m not saying losing, but where we drop one or two places,” said Embleton, with side currently in eighth place.

“I think that is how the league will be, certainly in the top half, we’re all changing positions and I think this league is always like that anyway.

“You can find yourself as a team in ninth, 10th or 11th with not long to go, but a couple of wins can put you near the play-offs.”

He knows Port Vale will be a strong side as they started the campaign well, but have tailed off due to injuries and suspensions in recent weeks.

“I think it will be a different Port Vale team to the one that played at Stevenage on Tuesday night due to the result and they will have players returning from suspension and injury. We have to be mindful of that,” he added.

“They had a very good start to the season, their recent form hasn’t been as good as they would have liked, but we have to go there with a real focus on what we’re about and what we’ve been about.

“Also with the real design to go there, win the game and get into a play-off position, but if I’m brutally honest I don’t take massive amount of notice to that at this early stage of the season.

“It is important for me to manage that expectation, manage the players and our own expectations.”

He added: “It can be turned around very quickly, you see on Tuesday night the erratic results in this league, and throughout this season.

“It’s about maintaining consistency to make sure that you’re not that strange result.”