Person injured by train at Canning Town station

PUBLISHED: 12:53 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 27 February 2020

Casualty on the train track at Canning Town station. Credit: Emily Walls.

A person has been injured by a train at Canning Town station.

Transport for London have confirmed that the incident happened at 11.23am, and that services remain suspended between Stratford and North Greenwich while emergency services attend the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.26am today (February 27) to a reports of a person injured by a train at Canning Town station, E16.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by air.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

British Transport Police confirmed the incident has been declared non-suspicious.

More to follow.

