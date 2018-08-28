Search

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

PUBLISHED: 11:05 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 02 January 2019

Emergency services at the scene at Seven Kings station. Photo: Zubair Masood

Zubair Masood

Emergency services are at the scene now.

A person has died after they were hit by a train at Seven Kings station.

Emergency services were called at 10.27 this morning (Wednesday, January 2) to reports of an incident.

London Ambulance Service (LAS), police and London’s Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

LAS sent an incident response officer, a motorcycle responder, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew.

The person died at the scene.

All lines are blocked and there is no service on TfL Rail between Shenfield and Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia has confirmed there is disruption to its trains heading into and out of Liverpool Street and TFL tweeted to say that Network Rail and emergency services are on site dealing with the incident.

A TFL spokesman said: “Our staff are highly trained in dealing with a difficult and sensitive situation like this and under the circumstances this may take a little longer than expected.

“We thank you for your understanding.”

A British Transport Police spokesman said officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

