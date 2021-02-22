Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
Published: 2:27 PM February 22, 2021
The police are trying to identify a person who was found dead at an Underground station.
Officers were called to Plaistow Tube station at 6.05pm on Saturday, February 20 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are working to identify the individual and inform their next of kin.
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."
Anyone who can help should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.
