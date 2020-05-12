Search

Advanced search

Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 May 2020

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

Archant

A vigil and protest was held outside a makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats.

The protesters maintained social distancing guidelines during the action aimed at drawing attention to key workers needing greater protections. Picture: People Before ProfitThe protesters maintained social distancing guidelines during the action aimed at drawing attention to key workers needing greater protections. Picture: People Before Profit

Members of the Newham action group People Before Profit held a minute’s silence on May 7 to honour those who had died recently from Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

They held banners and posters, taking care to ensure social distancing guidelines, to highlight the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to public health workers.

The members also pointed to economic and social differences as fuelling Newham’s high coronavirus death rate.

Abigail Jackson, the group’s co-chairman, said: “The borough has suffered from real austerity cuts. What we need to do is come together as a community in these really difficult times and fight for each other.”

“We’re here to honour our key workers and friends, family and loved ones who have sadly lost their lives. Solidarity to our fellow workers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Campaigners urge Newham Council to seize ‘opportunity’ to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Newham Cyclists coordinator Arnold Ridout. Picture: Ken Mears

Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Most Read

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Campaigners urge Newham Council to seize ‘opportunity’ to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Newham Cyclists coordinator Arnold Ridout. Picture: Ken Mears

Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)
Drive 24