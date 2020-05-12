Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit Archant

A vigil and protest was held outside a makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats.

The protesters maintained social distancing guidelines during the action aimed at drawing attention to key workers needing greater protections. Picture: People Before Profit The protesters maintained social distancing guidelines during the action aimed at drawing attention to key workers needing greater protections. Picture: People Before Profit

Members of the Newham action group People Before Profit held a minute’s silence on May 7 to honour those who had died recently from Covid-19.

They held banners and posters, taking care to ensure social distancing guidelines, to highlight the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to public health workers.

The members also pointed to economic and social differences as fuelling Newham’s high coronavirus death rate.

Abigail Jackson, the group’s co-chairman, said: “The borough has suffered from real austerity cuts. What we need to do is come together as a community in these really difficult times and fight for each other.”

“We’re here to honour our key workers and friends, family and loved ones who have sadly lost their lives. Solidarity to our fellow workers.”