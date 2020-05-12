Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 May 2020
Archant
A vigil and protest was held outside a makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats.
Members of the Newham action group People Before Profit held a minute’s silence on May 7 to honour those who had died recently from Covid-19.
You may also want to watch:
They held banners and posters, taking care to ensure social distancing guidelines, to highlight the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to public health workers.
The members also pointed to economic and social differences as fuelling Newham’s high coronavirus death rate.
Abigail Jackson, the group’s co-chairman, said: “The borough has suffered from real austerity cuts. What we need to do is come together as a community in these really difficult times and fight for each other.”
“We’re here to honour our key workers and friends, family and loved ones who have sadly lost their lives. Solidarity to our fellow workers.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.