Plaistow man, 30, charged with attacking emergency worker

Vasile Alexandru of Pelly Road, Plaistow was charged following his arrest on Wednesday, May 20. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and attacking an emergency worker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Vasile Alexandru of Pelly Road, Plaistow was charged following his arrest on Wednesday, May 20.

The 30-year-old was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, May 21).

Mr Alexandru was arrested after officers carried out a warrant at an address in Newham.