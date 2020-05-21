Search

Plaistow man, 30, charged with attacking emergency worker

PUBLISHED: 15:14 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 21 May 2020

Vasile Alexandru of Pelly Road, Plaistow was charged following his arrest on Wednesday, May 20. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Vasile Alexandru of Pelly Road, Plaistow was charged following his arrest on Wednesday, May 20. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and attacking an emergency worker.

Vasile Alexandru of Pelly Road, Plaistow was charged following his arrest on Wednesday, May 20.

The 30-year-old was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, May 21).

Mr Alexandru was arrested after officers carried out a warrant at an address in Newham.

