Man in hospital after being hit by bus in Stratford
Published: 10:12 AM July 9, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man is in hospital after being struck by a bus in Stratford yesterday morning.
Police were called at about 11.05am yesterday - Friday, July 8 - to reports of a collision on Great Eastern Road.
Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
TfL has since confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a 241 bus, a Stagecoach-operated service which runs from Stratford City Bus Station to Prince Regent.
Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of buses business development, said: “Our thoughts are with the pedestrian who was taken to hospital after a collision with a bus in Stratford.
"We are supporting the police and operator’s investigation.”