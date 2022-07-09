News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in hospital after being hit by bus in Stratford

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:12 AM July 9, 2022
241 bus hits pedestrian in Stratford

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with the 241 bus on Great Eastern Road yesterday morning (Friday, July 8) - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in hospital after being struck by a bus in Stratford yesterday morning.

Police were called at about 11.05am yesterday - Friday, July 8 - to reports of a collision on Great Eastern Road.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

TfL has since confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a 241 bus, a Stagecoach-operated service which runs from Stratford City Bus Station to Prince Regent.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of buses business development, said: “Our thoughts are with the pedestrian who was taken to hospital after a collision with a bus in Stratford.

"We are supporting the police and operator’s investigation.”

London Live News
Transport for London
Metropolitan Police
Stratford News
Newham News

