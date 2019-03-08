Temporary accommodation tenants in Custom House hold protest against Newham Council

Protesters held a mock trial. Picture: Andrew Brookes. Archant

Frustrated tenants living in temporary accommodation in Custom House have held a protest against the council.

Adults and children who live in temporary housing managed by Mears took part in the vocal protest. Picture: Andrew Brookes. Adults and children who live in temporary housing managed by Mears took part in the vocal protest. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Tenants of properties managed by Mears staged a mock trial outside the council building at Newham Dockside to air their concerns about stalled progress in taking back control of their properties as promised.

They're calling for the council to urgently follow through with cancelling its temporary housing concession agreement with Mears and transferring properties it manages to housing co-operatives, which tenants say was supposed to be done by January.

Around 35 adults and children representing tenants group The Mears Cats, who are part of community organisation People's Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (PEACH), demanded a resolution by June 30.

Following the protest on Monday afternoon, deputy mayor John Gray - who is cabinet member for housing services - wrote on his personal blog that the council owed the tenants an apology.

Temporary tenants group The Mears Cats, who are part of community organisation People's Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (PEACH), staged a protest outside the Newham Council offices at Newham Dockside. Picture: Andrew Brookes. Temporary tenants group The Mears Cats, who are part of community organisation People's Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (PEACH), staged a protest outside the Newham Council offices at Newham Dockside. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

He said: "The (protest) action was about the slowness of the council to progress the agreed transfer of short-life homes into housing cooperatives.

"Now I know the full facts, I think we do owe PEACH an apology for not being quick enough (and most importantly, not keeping them up-to-date with what is going on)."

The council has yet to provide a response following an initial request from the Newham Recorder on Tuesday.

Advocates will meet with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz on May 30, when they expect to receive an update on the situtation.

"We have waited long enough," protester Samantha Napa said.

"We keep getting told the delay is (for legal reasons)... but it's something they can just tick off and give us what we need: better housing, better landlords, a better environment for our kids.

"We've been told that everybody (on the council) is supporting it, it's just the legal team they're waiting for - they have some things they've waiting for and need to sign off."

She added they hoped the matter would not drag on until the contract with Mears ends in 2021.

The council has long acknowledged issues and concerns raised by tenants of properties managed by Mears, including rising rent, dodgy repairs and failure to address problems such as cockroach infestations.

A Mears tenant of seven years, Margaret Agyapong, said: "We're tired, we just want to have a better life and a better place for our children.

"We don't want to live with this stress, and we can't do anything and we're always complaining - we don't want that."