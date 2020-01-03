Search

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 January 2020

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

A police constable has been sacked without notice for drink driving.

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Met's north-east command unit which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving after failing a roadside breath test on March 7 last year.

On 22 March, Pc Mattison was convicted of the offence at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also received a £100 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim's surcharge.

A misconduct hearing held from December 11-13 followed the conviction.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A misconduct panel found Pc Mattison had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct. He was dismissed without notice."

Pc Mattison is not the first officer to lose his job in recent months. Hardeep Dehal, a police constable working in the east area command unit, was sacked by the Met without notice on November 14.

It came after he was jailed for 30 months in July for planning to fraudulently claim more than £18,000 in a staged crash at Royal Docks.

