'Dangerous' man absconds from Newham mental health unit for a second time
PUBLISHED: 17:41 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 12 July 2019
via MPS
Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing from Newham Centre for Mental Health in Plaistow.
Zilvanas Kareiva escaped yesterday, according to the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), which runs the facility.
You may also want to watch:
Officers said they considered him dangerous, cautioning anyone who sees Mr Kareiva not to approach him and to call 999.
This is the second time he has absconded in less than a fortnight, with Newham police putting out similar appeal at the end of June.
An ELFT spokesman said it is investigating the incidents.
He added the police were contacted immediately when Mr Kareiva's disappearance was discovered and that it is working with officers.