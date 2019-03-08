'Dangerous' man absconds from Newham mental health unit for a second time

Police are appealing for any information about Zilvanas Kareiva, who has gone missing from a Plaistow mental health facility. Picture: via MPS. via MPS

Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing from Newham Centre for Mental Health in Plaistow.

MISSING PERSON

Can you help, have you seen Zilvanas Kareiva? He is currently missing from Newham Centre for Mental Health. If seen please do not approach him as he is considered dangerous, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/Zaqdqr9nwD — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) July 12, 2019

Zilvanas Kareiva escaped yesterday, according to the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), which runs the facility.

Officers said they considered him dangerous, cautioning anyone who sees Mr Kareiva not to approach him and to call 999.

This is the second time he has absconded in less than a fortnight, with Newham police putting out similar appeal at the end of June.

An ELFT spokesman said it is investigating the incidents.

He added the police were contacted immediately when Mr Kareiva's disappearance was discovered and that it is working with officers.