Lip sync to raise money for children battling cancer

The lip sync battle will see participants perform routines to songs from the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Picture: Stage and the City Stage and the City

A performing arts company is hosting a lip sync battle in front of an audience next month to raise money for children affected by cancer.

Stage and the City is looking to recruit 20 fun-loving people to show off their skills for a great cause.

The company managed to raise £6,000 last year, which allowed sick children to attend performing arts classes at the award-winning Anna Fiorentini Theatre and Film School.

It is hoping to do the same again this year and is asking participants to work towards raising £100 each to help the cause.

The theme this year will be cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The routine itself will be choreographed by Mark Short, who has previously worked with artists such as Tina Turner and Peter Andre

Participants will need to attend two free dance workshops on Thursday March 21 and Thursday, March 28 from 7pm to 9pm.

The show will be on Saturday, March 30 at Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

For more information and to sign up visit stageandthecity.com/sponsored-lip-sync-battle