Newham launches public consultation on proposed parking changes

Newham Council wants to know what people think of its parking proposals. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The council has urged people to have their say on plans to change the borough's parking policy.

Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN

Newham's proposals - aimed at encouraging people to switch to less polluting vehicles, public transport, walking and cycling - were approved by the town hall's cabinet chiefs last month.

The local authority now wants to find out what the public think of the plans.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for the environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: "Vehicle emissions are the major contributor to the borough's poor air quality and parking policies and procedures can be an important tool in delivering behavioural change and air quality improvement.

"The council's parking policies do not currently meet air quality or public health objectives and have not been reviewed since 2012."

The proposals include emissions-based, vehicle charging bands for residential permits based on DVLA groupings used by HMRC for vehicle tax and a first free permit for electric and most plug in hybrids.

They also include changes to business permit charges, an increase in on and off-street parking charges, borough-wide cashless parking, a review of resident parking zones, the introduction of a Newham Parking Wallet, a fairer enforcement policy and event day removals at London Stadium and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Cllr Asser said: "We've conducted a thorough review to develop these proposals which are long overdue. The proposed changes to residential parking charges bring Newham into line with every other London borough, with one exception.

"We need to make sure we are managing our roads and parking in a fair and effective way but also one that meets the challenges we face of tackling air pollution, road safety and congestion. "Therefore we need to ensure we are being ambitious and not just playing catch-up when it comes to taking steps to cut emissions and improve air quality.

"These proposals effect everyone. I encourage all residents, whether you have a vehicle or not, to have your say on the proposals."

Besides its own targets, the council must also meet the Mayor of London's transport strategy targets to cut by 15 per cent the number of vehicle kilometres driven and to take 10,000 vehicles off Newham's roads by 2041.

To comment visit newham.gov.uk/parkingconsultation by March 22, 2020.