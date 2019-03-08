Search

Advanced search

Royal Mail's parcel postboxes rolled out in Newham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2019

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

© SWNS

Parcel postboxes have been unveiled in locations across east London, including Newham.

The launch of parcels postboxes across the UK will see Royal Mail convert existing meter boxes to accept parcels posted in the same way that letters are today.

These include boxes on Dock Road, North Woolwich Road and Cody Road.

The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018 and the postboxes will include a wider aperture and secure design.

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

You may also want to watch:

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of parcel postboxes in central, east and greater London means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Festival organisers withdraw plans for three-day event on Wanstead Flats

Wanstead Flats after the grassfires last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Royal Mail’s parcel postboxes rolled out in Newham

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

How many driving fines were issued across Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets last year?

The amount of parking fines issued in each borough has been revealed. Picture: John Hercock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists