Newham paramedic taking on English Channel charity swim challenge

Michael Palmer, far right, with some of his fellow swimmers. Picture: London's Air Ambulance London's Air Ambulance

A Newham paramedic is set to make a splash with a charity swim across the English Channel.

Michael Palmer will be among 12 people taking part in the gruelling challenge to raise funds for London's Air Ambulance - which he will be joining next year.

He said: "I've only ever swum a few hundred metres offshore, not the few kilometres that we are attempting together as a team!

"I'm taking on this incredible challenge to support the pioneering procedures London's Air Ambulance Charity carry out, saving lives of Londoners day in day out."

His fellow swimmers include doctors, paramedics, pilots, charity staff, medical students and even a former patient.

They will work in two teams of six to take on the 35-mile challenge - with tides and currents forcing them to take a route longer than the 21 miles that exist between England and France.

The swim, which is taking place between September 6 and 12 depending on the weather conditions, aims to raise £25,000 for the charity.

For more information or to sponsor Michael, visit justgiving.com/companyteams/laacchannelswim