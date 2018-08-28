Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station
PUBLISHED: 13:55 29 January 2019
Archant
Thieves stole a paramedic’s car from an ambulance station car park while he was on an emergency call out.
The Land Rover Discovery was taken from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) base in South Crescent, Canning Town between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The LAS shared pictures of the car – which has the registration number SL12 LCX – in a social media appeal for help in a bid to trace it before it gets “stripped and burned”.
The medic is a member of a specially trained team providing life saving medical care in hazardous environments including incidents with multiple casualties.
A Met spokesman said: “We received reports of the theft of a motor vehicle some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“We are investigating.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.