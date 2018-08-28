Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

PUBLISHED: 13:55 29 January 2019

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS

Archant

Thieves stole a paramedic’s car from an ambulance station car park while he was on an emergency call out.

The Land Rover Discovery was taken from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) base in South Crescent, Canning Town between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The LAS shared pictures of the car – which has the registration number SL12 LCX – in a social media appeal for help in a bid to trace it before it gets “stripped and burned”.

The medic is a member of a specially trained team providing life saving medical care in hazardous environments including incidents with multiple casualties.

A Met spokesman said: “We received reports of the theft of a motor vehicle some time between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The station is based in South Crescent. Picture: GOOGLEThe station is based in South Crescent. Picture: GOOGLE

“We are investigating.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

Zamir Akram and Waqar Nadeem. Picture: Kent Police

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Ratford content with bonus point for Barking on trip to Steelers, but upset with loss

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Clapton boss Fowell looking forward to Harrow Borough cup test

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists