Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford

Paige Sakala has links to Stratford. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a 15-year old missing girl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

15y/o Paige Sakala is missing. Links to #Mitcham #Merton #Sidcup #Bexleyheath #Stratford #Peckham

Paige has black hair worn pulled back & false eyelashes

May be wearing olive coat w/hood & fur trimming, black leggings, white trainers, grey halter top

Call 101, CAD4157/28DEC19 pic.twitter.com/Gyn9O66DkS — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) January 9, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Paige Sakala has links to Stratford. She has black hair, worn back, and false eyelashes. She may be wearing an olive coloured coat with a hood and fur trimming, black leggings, white trainers and a grey halter top.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.