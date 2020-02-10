Search

Cutting crime and supporting young people focus of East Ham meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 February 2020

The meeting is due to be held at East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

A meeting has been organised to discuss combatting crime and helping young people.

The Our Youth, Our Future Conference is due to take place at East Ham Town Hall, 328 Barking Road, at 6.30pm on February 12.

Faisal Hussain, from the Minhaj Welfare Foundation charity which is hosting the event, said: "We want to take the conversation back to communities and help communities take more responsibility against criminality and extremism.

"The conference will help us examine the key issues and develop a strategy together for the future."

The evening will showcase work on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour. Discussions will be held on community cohesion and female empowerment. Mental health and its role in criminality will also be addressed along with knife crime.

Policymakers, local and national stakeholders, grassroots activists, politicians, businesses, faith leaders, statutory and third-sector organisations and young people are expected to attend.

Doors open at 6pm and the conference will finish around 8.30pm.

